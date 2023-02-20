Perfect in a pinch: Top tips to keep your home tidy with ease

The secret to keeping a clean house is to perform a few simple daily tasks that help to ensure mess and clutter never get out of control. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Keeping up with the daily housekeeping chores can be a drag, especially if you are someone who is tied down by a full-time job.



With so many responsibilities on your shoulders - kids, pets, work and social life - it can be super challenging to maintain a clean and organised home, even if you want to. Thankfully, keeping your home clean isn't rocket science, neither does it need to take up hours and hours of your time.



A clean home won't seem so far out of reach with these six simple tips for keeping your home tidy with ease.

Don't dodge dusting

Dusting may be the single most overlooked step when it comes to keeping your home tidy. You might not always be able to see dust, but keeping surfaces free of particles is essential for maintaining a clean and healthy living environment.



Why you ask? Dust contains various particles, including dirt, skin cells, pet dander, pollen, and even microscopic organisms such as bacteria and viruses. When left to accumulate on surfaces like bedside tables, tv cabinets, picture frames, dust can trigger allergies, cause respiratory problems, and spread illnesses. So make sure you incorporate regular dusting into your weekly cleaning schedule.



It's especially important to dust high-traffic areas, such as living rooms and bedrooms, as well as neglected areas like ceiling fans and baseboards. So don't dodge dusting - it's a simple and effective way to improve your indoor air quality, maintain a clean home, and promote a healthy living environment.

Make your bed every morning

Even the most organised, beautiful bedroom looks less tidy and a lot more chaotic with an unmade bed. This is why we recommend that you spare a minute or two each morning making your bed and tidying up your room. Want to take it one step further? Check out this article on how you can make your bed like a pro.

Once you realise that making your bed only takes a couple of minutes each morning, you'll realise that many other chores you've been putting off also take just as little time.

Clean as you go

Cleaning as you go is by far one of the best tips for anyone who is looking to easily maintain a tidy home throughout the week.



Some examples of cleaning as you go include wiping down your kitchen counters after you prepare dinner, putting the kid's toys back in the storage cabinet after play, or putting away your clean dishes while the kettle is boiling.



The basic idea behind cleaning as you go is this: instead of waiting for the house to get really dirty and then having to spend a lot of time cleaning it, you simply clean a little bit at a time.

These little tasks may seem insignificant but are guaranteed to make a world of difference when it comes to ensuring that your home is clean, fresh and tidy at all times.

The great decluttering

It comes as no surprise that clutter can affect our anxiety levels, sleep, and ability to focus. Additionally, clutter collects dust, which contains dust mites and other microscopic organisms that can trigger allergy and asthma attacks. Oh, and did we forget to mention that clutter simply looks terrible?



If you're on a mission to ensure that your home is as tidy and relaxing as possible, the time has come for you to take part in the great decluttering!

For Easy Steps To Declutter Your Home:

Get rid of items, knick-knacks or furniture that you no longer use. You can donate these items, give them to family members or host a yard/garage sale. Consider investing in storage furniture options that offer hidden spaces for you to store items such as magazines, trinkets and knick-knacks. Ensuring that all your items have a home makes it so much easier to tidy up - for both you and the rest of your family. Don't overwhelm yourself. Instead, consider spending just 5 minutes a day decluttering. You will be surprised at how much you will accomplish over the course of a month or a year.



Never leave a room empty handed

This is one (incredibly simple) habit that can make a huge difference in the general tidiness of your home. When you consistently take a few seconds to redistribute things to where they belong, you'll find that clutter doesn't have a chance to pile up and it becomes so much more manageable.



It can be as simple as snack wrappers or packets that need to go in the bin, toys that need to be put away or clean laundry that needs to be folded/hung up in your wardrobe.

Even if you're finding it challenging to remember to take things with you when you leave a room, every little bit of progress is a step forward - so don't get discouraged!

Schedule a monthly deep clean

Dedicating one day a month to performing a deep clean is a great way to declutter and clean every single nook and cranny in your home. Thankfully, if you've successfully incorporated a "clean as you go" strategy throughout the month, your monthly spring clean should not be too difficult or take up too much time.

Deep cleaning your home will take care of any bits and pieces you've missed along the way and ensure that your home is "reset" for the month ahead.



Once a month, we recommend deep cleaning your showers, bathtubs, windows, skirting boards, drawers and cabinets. You may also consider arranging your wardrobe, steaming your carpets and thoroughly mopping/sanitising floorboards, tiles and other surfaces in your home.



And there you have it - 6 incredibly simple tips and tricks that will allow you to successfully stay on top of keeping your home clean and tidy. The more you do them, the easier it gets!