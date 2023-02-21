Cowra Guardian

Beccy Cole to perform at Cowra Festival

By Newsroom
February 21 2023 - 3:29pm
Multiple golden guitar winner, Beccy Cole will entertain the crowds at a free family-friendly concert on Saturday, March 11.

It's only a few weeks until the 2023 Cowra Festival of International Understanding gets underway, and this year's program is jam-packed with free entertainment for all ages.

