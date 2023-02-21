It's only a few weeks until the 2023 Cowra Festival of International Understanding gets underway, and this year's program is jam-packed with free entertainment for all ages.
Held from 9 to 12 March, Festival highlights this year include the Carnival and fireworks display on Saturday 11 March, with a free concert featuring multiple golden guitar winner, Beccy Cole and children's entertainers, The Beanies, made possible by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
New to the Carnival this year is Walter Whip and The Flames, a western arts and fire-whip show featuring acts such as the burning ring of fire and cracking whips on fire. This will be a must see show for all ages!
Indonesia as special guest nation, are sure to bring much fun and excitement with their cultural displays and arts, craft and music workshops.
The highly entertaining and talented Suara Indonesia Dance Group will be performing at both the Festival Dinner and Carnival - a project made possible by the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund, which supports the arts in regional and remote Australia. The dance troupe will also be performing workshops are four local schools as part of the Festival celebrations.
Other Festival highlights this year include:
Cowra Festival Trivia Night on Thursday, March 9 2023 from 7pm at the Lachlan Valley Hotel, Cowra. Tickets $60 per table (for 6 people) at eventbrite.com.au Hosted by the 2023 Festival Youth Ambassadors
Cowra Festival Dinner on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 6.30pm at the Cowra Civic Centre. Tickets $60 at cowraciviccentre.com.au Enjoy traditional Indonesian cuisine, spectacular cultural performances and live music. Hosted by the 2023 Festival Youth Ambassadors
Sampai Jumpa Lagi (Indonesian for 'until we meet again') Farewell Breakfast on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 9.30am at the Cowra Services Club. Tickets $20 at eventbrite.com.au A hot buffet breakfast to farewell our guest nation for the 2023 Festival, Indonesia. Hosted by the 2023 Cowra Youth Ambassadors.
First held in 1965, the Cowra Festival of International Understanding is an annual, community-based event produced by Cowra Council. Featuring a different guest nation each year, the Festival focuses on Cowra's unique place as the home of reconciliation, and includes a number of community-based cultural learning activities, cultural and sporting competitions and workshops.
Stay up to date on the latest 2023 Cowra Festival news via the Cowra Festival of International Understanding Facebook page or Cowra Council's website.
