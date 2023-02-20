Cowra Guardian
Ten Cowra youths join Festival as amabassadors

By Newsrooms
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:22pm
The 2023 Cowra Festival Youth Ambassadors visited the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra earlier this month.

The Cowra Festival of International Understanding Youth Ambassador Program is a special component of the Festival and this year there are 11 outstanding young locals taking part.

