Ten Cowra youths join Festival as amabassadors

The Cowra Festival of International Understanding Youth Ambassador Program is a special component of the Festival and this year there are 11 outstanding young locals taking part.
Festival Youth ambassadors are young people aged 14 - 21 years who are interested in developing their leadership skills and making a valued contribution to the Cowra Shire community. They play an important role in the Festival, representing their sponsor organisation in the community, fundraising for a chosen cause or charity and contributing to Festival planning.
As part of the program, Youth Ambassadors also visit the local senior community and attend special ceremonies such as the Festival Tree Planting and the ringing of the Cowra Peace Bell.
Each Youth Ambassador is sponsored by their school, sporting club, community organisation, dance school, music school, church or local business. Their sponsors support them in fundraising and awareness raising activities.
This year's Ambassadors and their sponsors are:
Alvia Slade, Cowra Youth Council.
Caitlin Brodbeck, St Raphael's Catholic School.
Elliot Bennett, St Raphael's Catholic School.
Callie Bridges, Cowra Ballet School.
Caroline Cuda, Cowra Services Club.
Gracie Roberts, Cowra High School.
Kaili Buckley, Cowra Dance Factory.
Keira Buckley, Cowra Magpies Rugby League Club.
Natasha Smaluck, Cowra Ballet School.
Stanley Rush, Cowra Magpies Rugby League Club.
Seamus McCormick, Cowra Singing Studio.
Youth Ambassadors pay a special visit to the guest nation's embassy in Canberra each year, with the 2023 Ambassadors visiting Dr. Siswo Pramono, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Australia earlier this month and immersing themselves in Indonesian culture for a day.
Special Festival events being hosted by the Youth Ambassadors this year include:
Cowra Festival Trivia Night
Thursday, March 9, 2023, 7pm at the Lachlan Valley Hotel, Cowra. Tickets $60 per table (for 6 people) at eventbrite.com.au
Cowra Festival Dinner
Friday, March 10, 2023 6.30pm at the Cowra Civic Centre. Tickets $60 at cowraciviccentre.com.au
Sampai Jumpa Lagi (Indonesian for 'until we meet again') Farewell Breakfast
Sunday, March 12, 2023, 9.30am at Cowra Services Club. Tickets $22.50 at eventbrite.com.au
Stay up to date on the latest 2023 Cowra Festival news via the Cowra Festival of International Understanding Facebook page or Cowra Council's website.
