CWA State President drops in on Cowra Evening Branch

Mrs Joy Beames, the President of CWA of NSW, and her husband Ken were surprise guests at the February meeting of Cowra Evening CWA.
Mrs Beames had come to the Central West mainly to visit Eugowra and was then able to go to the monthly meeting of nearby CWA branches.
Happily, the Cowra Evening CWA meeting fitted into her schedule and was one where a special venue had been organised and was open to non-members to attend as well.
A heritage jewel, 'Jerula Homestead' now owned by Dr Peter Davidson and his wife Sue, was the special venue for this meeting during which Peter Davidson gave a talk about the property's history.
During the time of Governor Bligh, the Rev. Henry Fulton, an ex-convict, was granted an original 46,950 acres (19,000 hectares).
The next owner was James Blackett, followed by George Campbell, a state M.P. By then the property was only 30,000 acres.
Peter Davidson said that part of the present house was built in 1860, with a Gothic section being added to the back later.
The place then gradually became rundown.
Noel and Bev Hornibrook restored it to its former glory and the Davidsons bought the property in 2016.
Other farm buildings and stables have been lovingly preserved. The old buggy is still kept in the stables.
Members, spouses, and friends were able to walk around the property and explore the old farm buildings and surrounding gardens.
Tables and chairs were set up outside the house on the lawn in the beautiful gardens to accommodate the 75 people attending.
All the preparations were organised and ably co-ordinated by Rowena Casey with the support of her team of fellow branch members. The main course and dessert were served buffet-style after which Peter gave his illuminating talk.
President Kaye Kilby reminded everyone about the Bunnings BBQ to be held on Saturday, February 25.
Sausage sandwiches and drinks will be available from 8.30am onwards so please come along and support our fund-raising efforts.
Our March meeting will be our Festival Dinner meeting, celebrating the festival guest nation of Indonesia and open to the public (men and women) to attend.
This will be held at the Cowra Services Club at 6.30 for 7pm on Wednesday, March 8, but bookings strictly close at 12 noon on Friday, March 4 for catering purposes.
Cost is $25 per person payable on the night. A special guest from the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra will be in attendance, as will some of the Festival Youth Ambassadors. Bookings (including names and any special dietary requirements) can be made by email to cowraeveningcwarsvp@gmail.com or any queries to Kaye Kilby on 0414 805 090.
