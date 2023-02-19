A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family who owned the home destroyed by a freak weather event during last week's Conimbla fire.
Around 3:10pm a large fire tornado ripped the roof from the house before strong winds and fire completely destroyed the house and buildings.
The family have three young children aged 3, 8 and 10 who have pretty much lost everything apart from a few clothes.
"We are looking for some support big or small to help the family establish a temporary home whilst they go through the insurance process," family friend Charlotte Forester said on the GoFundMe page set up to help the family.
Ms Forester hopes to raise $10,000 for the family.
As of today, February 21, $2340 had been raised.
Two firefighters on scene on Thursday, February 16, were injured when the unusual, fire created tornado entered a brick veneer home they were defending, ripping the roof off and tearing apart walls. One firefighter was hit in the back by a roller door and the other by a ceiling fan which had lost its blades.
The Canobolas Zone of the Rural Fire Service is in charge of firefighting efforts at Conimbla, and their spokesman, Operations Officer, Geoff Selwood, said , "Both men are reported as being sore but okay with one requiring further scans on his back."
Mr Selwood added the freak weather event which also destroyed two outbuildings near the house, is now being investigated by fire services and the Bureau of Meteorology.
Chifley Police are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire.
You can find the GoFundMe page here.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
