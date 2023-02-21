Narrow victory for Cowra bowlers at Woodstock

What a hot day, we had 2 matches in the Men's B Grade Pairs this morning, Mick Beath and Peter Lesueur had a very narrow win over Tom Peadon and Nick Wass, whilst Dave Antaw and Tom Clark had a very healthy win over Bruce Thurtell and Ray Harper. We also had six rather sterling bowlers enjoy a social game in the afternoon. Well done all in the heat. The 2nd round of the Men's B Grade Pairs will be played this Saturday 25th.