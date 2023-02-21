Narrow victory for Cowra bowlers at Woodstock

On Wednesday, February 15 Cowra had 26 bowlers enjoyed a roll-up on a very nice day.
Saturday, February 18
What a hot day, we had 2 matches in the Men's B Grade Pairs this morning, Mick Beath and Peter Lesueur had a very narrow win over Tom Peadon and Nick Wass, whilst Dave Antaw and Tom Clark had a very healthy win over Bruce Thurtell and Ray Harper. We also had six rather sterling bowlers enjoy a social game in the afternoon. Well done all in the heat. The 2nd round of the Men's B Grade Pairs will be played this Saturday 25th.
Sunday, February 19
The Grade 7 Pennants team travelled all the way to Woodstock and had a very narrow victory over the determined Woodstock Team 63 shots to 57, congratulations to the team on their victory and we look forward to playing Forbes this Sunday at Cowra.
The Grade 5 Pennants team had a long journey to Condobolin and suffered a significant loss to the very good Condo Team 84 shots to 39, we all know you can turn that around next Sunday at home against Parkes Railway.
Many thanks to both Woodstock and Condobolin for their hospitality.
Sunday Social Bowls is cancelled for the duration of Pennants and will resume on Sunday 2nd April.
Upcoming Events
Business House Bowls is cancelled this Thursday 23rd February due to the BIG CAR draw at the Bowling Club.
The B Grade Pairs on Saturday will feature the following matches.
Peter Lesueur and Mick Beath play Tom Clark and Dave Antaw.
Brian Duff and Joe Burgin play Peter Browne and Kak Smith.
Bob Morgan and Steve Sculthorpe play Robbie Byrne and Dave Bohanna.
Dave McLoughlin and Marc Eisenhauer play Jim McNaught and John Bischof.
Bowl well everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.