Wool lovers to flock to iconic Carcoar this April

The perfectly preserved 19th century village of Carcoar will be the setting for River Yarn - a brand new fibre festival coming to central west NSW this April 1 and 2.
A celebration of all things yarn, River Yarn will feature masterclasses from experts in knitting, weaving, pattern making and felting.
It will also play host to specialist stallholders selling hard-to-find haberdashery.
For River Yarn founder and Carcoar local Jan Steele, the time seemed right to join the fibre festival movement.
"Fibre festivals are increasingly enjoying cult status amongst crafters of all ages as they bring niche products, skill sets and artisans together in one space," Ms Steele said.
"As things open up post Covid, hosting our own fibre festival seemed like a great fit for our village."
Having attracted some of the biggest names in yarn craft, Ms Steele says Carcoar's heritage setting will make the weekend especially memorable.
"Most crafts, especially those using yarn, go way, way back in our social history.
"To be able to utilise many of Carcoar's beautiful 19th century spaces as part of the festival will lend the weekend a terrific atmosphere."
Nestled on the banks of the Belubula River, the tiny village of Carcoar is enjoying somewhat of a resurgence taking out the 2022 Tiny Town category at the inaugural NSW Tourism Awards, after being awarded runner up in 2021.
Ms Steele hopes the inaugural River Yarn will continue to raise the village's profile and seduce a whole new audience.
"Our hope is this is the beginning of a landmark fibre festival which artisans and creators flock to each year, expecting great quality in a truly one of a kind location."
