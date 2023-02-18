Cowra Guardian

Wool lovers to flock to iconic Carcoar this April

February 18 2023
River Yarn - a brand new fibre festival coming to Carcoar this April 1 and 2.

The perfectly preserved 19th century village of Carcoar will be the setting for River Yarn - a brand new fibre festival coming to central west NSW this April 1 and 2.

