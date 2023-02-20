A beekeeper who fears he accidently sparked the Conimbla fire which has destroyed more than 400 hectares and one home says he is "devastated".
The fire continued to burn, under control, on Monday.
The beekeeper, who has been tending hives in the Conimbla area for more than 20 years, was trying to rekindle his hive smoker when the fire started near Cowra on February 16.
"I feel bloody terrible about it. This stuff just exploded," he said pointing to the short dry grass which surrounded his hives.
"My smoker went out and I tried to rekindle it again. I thought I'd use a bit of this stuff," he said, pointing to dry grass.
"I'm not very proud of myself for the way things happened.
"I don't know what you can do with apologies, I'm bloody sorry. This area was a tinderbox, I should have had the fire extinguisher outside the vehicle."
The beekeeper fears that a blade of grass must have went over the edge of his hive smoker.
"I went back to a (hive) I was working on when the smoker went out on me, I turned around and there was a flame about the size of a football," he said.
"I grabbed some mats and started belting it, but that was the worst thing I could do in hindsight, it just spread it.
"I've been 40 years beekeeping and lighting smokers for years and years, many, many times."
He now regrets not grabbing a fire extinguisher he had with him in his vehicle as his first choice to control the fire.
"If I had grabbed that, or better still had it on standby outside regardless, with the pin out, because by the time I got the extinguisher out there was a spot fire across the road. It was bloody horrible," he said.
He lost a number of hives in the fire despite several attempts to save them by moving them as the fire spread.
"There's thousands of dollars worth of equipment and hives (lost)," he said.
"I should've, in hindsight, had the extinguisher I had in the bus sitting on standby but I thought I could beat it out in five seconds, but as I hit it (with a mat) it dissipated.
"I put out one side then the other side started, I'd put that side out and then it would go again.
"I think what happened is some of this (grass) spilled out over the top (of the smoker) without me noticing.
"I tried, I tried, bloody terrible," he said.
The beekeeper suffered burns to his hands, which are now blistered, trying to put the fire out and drag his hives out of harms way.
Police said officers from Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation.
