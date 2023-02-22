Cowra Guardian
Congregations unite for World Day of Prayer

February 22 2023 - 11:54am
The World Day of Prayer will be held at the Baptist Church in Bourke Street on Friday, March 3 at 10am. Photo supplied from the last World Day of Prayer in Cowra where Cuba was the focus of prayer.

The annual World Day of Prayer is being hosted by the Cowra Baptist Church at 10am on Friday, March 3.

