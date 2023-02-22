Congregations unite for World Day of Prayer

The annual World Day of Prayer is being hosted by the Cowra Baptist Church at 10am on Friday, March 3.
The Baptist Church is at 2 Bourke Street and all men, women and children are welcome to attend.
The World Day of Prayer is an interdenominational, international movement, initiated world-wide by Christian women whose purpose is to see national change to unite nations with lives impacted by God through prayer and financial assistance.
Each year on or close to the first Friday in March, people from over 150 nations take part in World Day of Prayer, there being a specific country and a special theme.
Cowra spokesperson, Sue Pearce, said this year the theme is "I have heard about your faith" and the featured country is Taiwan.
"There is a voluntary offering collected during the service and all money given this year will be sent to help isolated and disadvantaged women in Taiwan.
"It is important to note that all workers and volunteers in the organisation are unpaid, with only printing of service programs etc taken out. World Day of Prayer changes nations.
"As we know currently there is uncertainty in many ways and turmoil in the world, World Day of Prayer welcomes you to join in prayer and action for peace and justice.
"A delicious afternoon tea will follow the service." Mrs Pearce concluded.
