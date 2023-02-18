Cowra Guardian

A tribute to Cowra's 'Gentleman Jake' Newham

By By Raaf Historian Martin James
February 18 2023 - 11:40am
Then Group Captain Jake Newham in 1973 talks to the waiting media after leading the ferry flight of six A8 F111s from Fort Worth, Texas, to Amberley, Australia.

Air Force or Army? It was a tough decision faced by a 20-year-old John 'Jake' Newham in 1951.

