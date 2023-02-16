Cowra Guardian

Nearest the pin and stableford win for Spence

By Lester Black
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Thursday, February 16, the Cowra Veteran Golfers played their nine hole stableford event commencing from the 10 Tee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.