Nearest the pin and stableford win for Spence

On Thursday, February 16, the Cowra Veteran Golfers played their nine hole stableford event commencing from the 10 Tee.
Many of the 31 players choose earlier hit off times to avoid the forecast hot weather in the afternoon.
Despite the golf course still under going considerable repair of the damaged areas caused by the recent flooding, the playing services continue to be presented in fine condition, with great scores being returned in the competition events.
Congratulations to Warwick Spence who returned the best score in the Veterans event with 22 stableford points which was no doubt assisted by his tee shot on the 14th hole, winning the nearest pin, just 54cm from the hole.
He was closely followed by Mark Rush with 21 points, and who went on to win the Pro Comp.
The Veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
22 Warwick Spence (17).
21 Mark Rush (13).
20 David Spolding (20).
19 Nicky Basson (3).
19 Clive Wilson (19).
18 Alfonso Melisi (18).
17 Lester Black (22)*.
*On a count back from other players.
The above prize winners will their 18 Hole handicap reduced by 3, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, had 25 competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
In the second consecutive week, Mark Rush produced the best result over the 18 holes with 39 stableford points to win the event, closely followed Alfonso Melisi with 38 points and Warwick Spence who won the Veterans event came third place over the 18 holes, with 38 points.
Congratulations go to the top 3 prize winners:
1st Mark Rush 39 (Points).
2nd Alfonso Melisi 38.
3rd Warwick Spence 38.
The above prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Michael Prescott 35, John Herrett 35, Clive Wilson 34, Nicky Basson 34, Jefferey Marks 34.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by Bob D'Elboux 229cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Warwick Spence 54cm.
