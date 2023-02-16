Multiple fire crews and water bombing aerial support are currently at the scene of an out of control bushfire 15kms from Cowra in the state's central west.
The fire is burning in rugged bushland 15kms west of Cowra towards Gooloogong and was threatening at least two homes.
Fire fighters on the ground were battling multiple fire fronts and wind changes with the fire "creating its own wind" according to one Rural Fire Service member.
Thick smoke from the fire could be clearly seen from Cowra with the wind at one stage blowing smoke towards the township.
The last notification from the Rural Fire Service was for blaze burning "out of control" and residents in the area advised to "watch and act".
At 3.30pm, February 16, the fire had burnt out more than 40 hectares of bushland and was spreading west, under easterly winds.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
