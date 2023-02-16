The large flock of Corellas currently making themselves heard and seen in Cowra are likely to have come here from all over Australia for food, water and cooler temperatures.
Corellas are normally seen in family flocks of 10-15, but often band together in larger numbers when circumstances change in the natural environment, according to Professor Gisela Kaplan, an avian (bird) researcher with the University of New England.
"About 20 years ago we moved away from storing grain in large concrete silos, when someone came up with the idea it was cheaper and better to store grain in large rectangular structures, with steel mesh and tarps over the top.
"Mostly, these new structures are closer to towns for convenience of transport etc.
"But the Corellas, being one of the five most intelligent birds on the planet, and having the equivalent intelligence of a chimpanzee or three to seven year old child, have learned how to raid these structures over time, even learning how to undo screws with their beaks.
"They have kept teaching successive generations and now they obviously know that Cowra with its grain and water is a better place than out on the plains.
"With climate change and the clearing of land causing heatwaves on the plains, the birds are also being forced to seek cooler temperatures at higher altitudes or die.
Professor Kaplan explained that birds die when hotter than normal temperatures accelerate their heart rates.
"So in dire times the birds band together in large flocks on the assumption they will be able to travel together to get food and water."
She added the large number of birds being seen in Cowra does not mean their numbers are increasing overall.
Their numbers are actually in decline with Corellas being very slow at reproducing.
"Judging the Corella numbers in Cowra at the moment would be not unlike judging Parkes' population when the Elvis Fesival is on," she said.
As to the noisy chatter between the birds Professor Kaplan said, "they talk to each other while in flight as a deterrent to predators and then to tell one another there is food here and we are safe".
"At night they are quieter and communicate for socialisation, probably telling one another they survived another day etc - it is much like chat around the barbeque for us."
According to Professor Kaplan the Corellas have an important role to play in the environment as they seek out plant bulbs and aerate the soil.
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.