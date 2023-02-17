Cowra Guardian

Return of face-to-face antenatal care at Cowra Hospital


By Brendan McCool
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
After a three year absence of in person classes, face to face antenatal care is returning to Cowra Hospital from February 25.



Brendan McCool

Journalist

