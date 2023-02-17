Return of face-to-face antenatal care at Cowra Hospital

After a three year absence of in person classes, face to face antenatal care is returning to Cowra Hospital from February 25.
A Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) spokesperson said in person antenatal classes is a fantastic way to meet new, local parents and gain familiarity with Cowra's Maternity Unit and midwives.
"We also have some great props and equipment that all participants can actually touch and get familiar with," the spokesperson said.
Each of the in-person antenatal classes will be open to eight couples/support people.
Depending on numbers, the WNSWLHD spokesperson said, Cowra Hospital staff are planning to host at least one antenatal class per month.
Currently the hospital is planning to only run birthing classes but is open to other topics that parents are interested in.
"We want to make it a fun and interactive experience for all our participants," the spokesperson said.
"Antenatal classes are good for both parents and helps promote birthing education and familiarity with birthing in Cowra," the spokesperson said
The classes are also helpful for partner and supports looking to learn different ways to support their partner while birthing and to feel comfortable with support from their midwives.
There are still COVID restrictions in place. All attendees need to be well and wear a mask inside the Cowra Hospital.
Depending on numbers, the spokesperson said the classes may be held in the Maternity Unit to help people become familiar with the area.
"If it is busy or larger numbers (attend), we will notify all participants and hold the classes in the third floor meeting room," the spokesperson said.
To find out more or book a spot in one of the antenatal classes, call the Cowra Hospital maternity unit on 5338 5561 to speak with one of the midwives.
Parents-to-be are encouraged to talk about birthing and booking a spot in the antenatal classes from 30 weeks.
First time parents and those that would also just like a refresher are welcome to attend.
