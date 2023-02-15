Cowra's temperature is expected to soar to 40 degrees on Saturday.
The last time a 40 degree day was recorded in Cowra was on January 24, 2021 when the mercury reached 40.2 degrees.
However, Saturday's maximum will be short of the record of 45.7 degrees recorded at Cowra Airport on February 11, 2017.
The hottest February on record was in 2017, when the average maximum temperature was 34.4 degrees and it was also the wettest February recorded with 196.4mm of rain.
A low intensity heatwave warning has been issued for most of southern NSW in coming days by the Bureau of Meteorology.
For Cowra residents this means that the next five days will be hot.
Friday's maximum will likely reach 38 degrees, Saturday 40 degrees, Sunday 38 degrees, Monday 39 degrees and Tuesday 37 degrees before temperatures start to cool down again on Wednesday with a maximum of 34 degrees.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.
The Weather Bureau advises people to seek a place to keep cool, such as your home, a library, community centre or shopping centre and use fans or air conditioners to keep cool.
Additionally, they advise you to close windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep heat out of your home.
Advice from the Department of Health is to wear loose fitting clothing and try to be indoors during the hottest part of the day.
At the same time stay hydrated by drinking water and avoid drinking alcoholic, hot or sugary drinks including tea and coffee as they can make dehydration worse and if you go outside take water with you.
Keep in contact with elderly friends, neighbours and relatives during a heat wave in case you or they need help.
Pet owners should also ensure fresh cool water and shade for pets during periods of extreme heat.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
