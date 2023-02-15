Cowra Guardian

Work on Cowra POW Camp water reservoir murals underway

By Brendan McCool
Updated February 16 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:00am
Work on the new murals at the water reservoir towers overlooking the Cowra POW camp is well underway.

Brendan McCool

Journalist

