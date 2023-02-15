Work on the new murals at the water reservoir towers overlooking the Cowra POW camp is well underway.
The four artists Joel Fergie, Travis Vinson, Jordan Bruce and Steven Falco have begun work on the mural focusing on the theme of the POW camp on one of the water reservoirs.
They have also primed and prepared the second water reservoir ready for a second mural is set to feature aspects of the Indigenous community.
Artist Jordan Bruce said they started by making sure that everything was cleaned down before putting several undercoats on the water reservoirs.
Fellow artist Joel Fergie said the reservoirs are an amazing canvass and one of the best canvasses they've ever painted due to the landscape they're sitting in.
"A lot of what's going in the actual artwork is the landscape itself. You just have to turn around to get inspiration for it," he said.
Mr Bruce said due to the historic site that they are working on, the design has taken some time to finesse and get right before they began painting.
"It's really just the beginning stages of getting the composition, sketches and base layers down," he said.
Their main intention, Mr Fergie said, is to create an image that is respectful, symbolic and representative of everyone in the community.
"We thought there is a lot of history in this space and history is obviously about the past so we thought by using young people from this community we could represent not only the past but also what Cowra is heading towards in the future," he said.
Going from their sketches on a flat surface to the curved surface of the reservoirs requires a few tricks and techniques, Mr Bruce said, but they have quite a lot of experience in this area.
"Sometimes we'll use a thing called squiggle grid, it's a collection of unique marks like arrows, triangles, squares, words sometimes," he said.
"That acts as our grid and we overlay our image on top of that and that gives us a guide for where certain features [should go]."
Other times, they use a projector to help guide where the key features should go, Mr Bruce said.
For the reservoir murals, Mr Bruce said they are using both methods for the initial markings.
Mr Bruce said between the two murals they will have to adjust their painting style due to the different surfaces of the two reservoir towers.
Looking forward to the challenge Mr Fergie said the two different textures of the reservoir towers gives them a chance to paint slightly differently.
They will definitely use, Mr Bruce said, a lot of images they have collected from Cowra, and draw on the imagery and natural environment from around the region.
"We always want it to sit in its location in a harmonious way but also grab you to say 'this is something I wanted to go and check out'," he said.
The murals are expected to be completed in the next three weeks, weather permitting.
Visitors will be able to see the murals from the Cowra POW camp side of the reservoir towers.
The four artists have previously worked in Cowra, creating the mural in the laneway between Kendal Street and Silly Solly's car park and the mural on the Cowra Civic Centre.
All of these murals are funded under the state government's Public Spaces Legacy Program, to enhance public spaces across the shire.
Mr Bruce said the artists look at the Cowra collection of artworks as an opportunity to do something on each surface.
"The laneway was really always about involving the community and having lots of different elements that represent Cowra in a sort of patchwork style," he said.
"We saw the Civic Centre as more of a contemporary art piece considering what that building is used for.
"And this one I think has a lot of cultural, historical significance and it's about presenting that in a creative way that we feel looks good from a long distance."
Mr Bruce believes the murals at the reservoir were always going to be the pinnacle due to the prominence of the site, the history of the area and the size of the murals.
