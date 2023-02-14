Cowra Guardian

Free fun mufti day at bowls

By Sharon Hubber
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra Ladies Bowls recently had 18 bowlers turn out for the club's Free Fun Mufti day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.