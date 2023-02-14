Free fun mufti day at bowls

Cowra Ladies Bowls recently had 18 bowlers turn out for the club's Free Fun Mufti day.
Lots of fun was had playing turn around triples.
Prizes were shared among all the players for spiders and best performed.
The Cowra Ladies Bowls Round Robin is finally over with seven rounds being played.
The club has decided to keep the final result a surprise for presentation day.
First round of mixed pairs will be played on Tuesday, February 21 at 9.30am.
The draw for the day is:
S And S Sculthorpe have a bye.
The second round will be played on Thursday, February 23.
The lists are on the board for Handicap Singles and Pairs, a minimum combined event handicap of 10 is required for the pairs.
Members are reminded there will be a committee meeting on Thursday, February16 following bowls.
Anyone wishing to play in the Blakett/Whitman Shield is encouraged to put their names on the list.
This event is to be played at Magellan Bowling club in Bathurst on March 29.
Women's bowls Open Pennant season begins this Sunday, February 19 with the number 5s off to Condobolin and Number 7s heading to Woodstock.
Good luck to the teams.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
