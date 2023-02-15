February 17
The Canowindra Palms Markets are back again for another exciting year with the summer Twilight Markets beginning again.
Author Talk - Lisa Ireland
February 17
Head down to Cowra Library as author Lisa Ireland launches her latest novel - The One and Only Dolly Jamieson. The author talk will begin at 10:30am.
Ned Manning Book Launch
February 17
The Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club will be hosting writer, actor and teacher Ned Manning for the launch of his new novel 'Painting the Light'. The free event runs from 2pm to 3pm.
Cowra Community Markets
February 18
Head to Sid Kallas Oval for the first Community Markets for 2023. There will be fresh local produce, gifts, Fresh baked goods, timber items and more.
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club - Ride Park Day
February 25
Ride Park Days are safe and controlled non-competition riding days where families, friends and kids of all abilities can enjoy social riding. Available for riders of all ages and no club membership is required.
Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival
February 17 to February 26
Join other arts lovers in the region for a week of bush poetry events for the annual Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival.
Koorawatha Biker Bash Charity Ride
February 25
The Koorawatha Biker Bash Leukemia Foundation Charity Ride will be returning on February 25. Everyone is welcome to the charity event, which starts and finishes at Hotel Koorawatha.
Cowra Free Breast Screen
January 18 to March 3
BreastScreen NSW are coming to Edgell Park and are encouraging women to to have a mammogram. Mammograms with BreastScreen NSW are free and you do not need a doctor's referral. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au/
Art Exhibition
Until March 4
Operation Art Touring 50 from the 2022 Operation Art exhibition is on display at the Cowra Library until March 4. Every year, schools across New South Wales are invited to participate in Operation Art, an initiative of The Children's Hospital at Westmead in association with the New South Wales Department of Education's Arts Unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.