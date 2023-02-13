Forbes opener Harry McDonald has continued his rich run of form with the bat scoring his third half century in as many games in a dominant win over Condobolin on Sunday playing in the U14s LCC competition.
Playing at Grinsted Oval Forbes, the home team soon had Condobolin in trouble early with Dempsey O"Connell the chief destroyer taking four wickets
A defiant 46no from Nate Vincent enabled Condobolin to amass a respectable total of 111 off 34 overs.
Dempsey 4/18, Marcus Hardy 2/10, Harry McDonald 1/11, Mac Glasson 1/17, Max Hazell 1/13, Cayden Metzeling 1/8 all took wickets.
In reply the Forbes openers got off to a good start with an opening partnership of 46 runs before Luke Beasley was runout for 13.
Mac Glasson provided assistance for Harry McDonald with a patient knock before being adjudged LBW for 7.
Marcus Hardy came and went quickly.
It was left to Harry McDonald 61 not out and Dempsey 3 not out to pass Condobolin's total and finish 3/112 off 17 overs.
Harry's run a ball 61 gave him a total of 176 runs scored in three games for the LCC Rep season thus far, only being dismissed the one time.
Keep an eye out on Facebook for future games as the semi finals for the LCC competition are just around the corner.
