Cowra Guardian

Gooloogong cricketer continues to shine in Lachlan Council

By Newsroom
February 14 2023 - 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes opener Harry McDonald has continued his rich run of form with the bat scoring his third half century in as many games in a dominant win over Condobolin on Sunday playing in the U14s LCC competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.