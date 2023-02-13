Cowra Guardian

Dave Henderson sets City Colts club record with figures of 9-23 in outright win over Orange City. Henderson writes himself into history books with nine wicket haul

Former Cowra cricketer Dave Henderson wrote himself into the Bathurst City Colts history books on Saturday after his stunning first innings figures of 9-23 helped his side claim an outright victory in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket match against Orange City at Loco Oval.

