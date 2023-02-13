Thai boxer Nicole Lowe-Tarbert will continue her preparation for the IFMA Muay Thai Senior World Championships in Bangkok when she jumps into the ring for her next bout on March 11,
Fighting at Manly's Bulldog Gym Lowe-Tarbert will take on Daria Nisavic for the NSW title at the War On the North Shore 48.
A former Cowra resident, now fighting out of Orange, Lowe-Tarbert was earlier this year selected to represent Australia at an amateur level in the senior world championships in May.
To assist Lowe-Tarbert compete at the world titles a GoFundMe page has been set up with the aim of raising $5000.
As of Monday, February 13 $3000 of the target had been raised.
You can contribute at her GoFundMe page.
The championships will be held in Bangkok from May 4 to 13.
