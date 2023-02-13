Cowra Guardian

Lowe-Tarbert continues preparations for world title

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thai boxer Nicole Lowe-Tarbert will continue her preparation for the IFMA Muay Thai Senior World Championships in Bangkok when she jumps into the ring for her next bout on March 11,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.