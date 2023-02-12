Faster broadband on the way for more Cowra homes and businesses

If you have noticed in an increase in activity A million more households and businesses will get the opportunity to choose faster and more reliable broadband as the rollout of full fibre to the premises continues across the country.
Additional homes and businesses in Cowra will get the opportunity to choose faster and more reliable broadband as the rollout of full fibre to the premises continues across the country.
nbn and the Australian Government today released the latest suburbs and towns where additional premises will become eligible to get fibre connected to their house or business by ordering an eligible wholesale speed tier 1 - with up to 58 per cent located in regional areas and the rest in metro areas.
Cowra is included in the list.
Full fibre connection to the nbn® network offers customers access to the higher speed tiers, which delivers a better, more reliable internet experience for homes and businesses.
The enhancements to the nbn® network to deliver faster speeds and more data reflect and support business and societal changes over the last two years.
Benefits of higher speeds include:
The benefits are even greater for larger Cowra households with many high bandwidth devices being used at the same time.
More speed is better for when the whole family is streaming online at the same time - working from home, gaming, and watching movies.
To trigger an upgrade, customers at eligible premises need to place an order with a retailer which is based on one of nbn's three highest residential wholesale speed tiers.
To find out if you're eligible for an upgrade register at nbn.com.au/fttpupgrade.
