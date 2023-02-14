A GRAND final rematch has been penned in for the opening round of the 2023 Blowes Cup, after the draw was released earlier this month.
Orange Emus will play host to the Bathurst Bulldogs at Endeavour Oval when the latter begins their title defence on April 15.
In other opening round matches Forbes Platypi will begin their quest for a return to Blowes Cup finals with a home game against Cowra Eagles while the Orange City will welcome the Dubbo Kangaroos to town.
The New Holland Cup draw also released earlier in the week, with three-time defending champions Parkes Boars set to start the season on April 15 with a grand final rematch of their own against Mudgee Wombats.
Narromine Gorillas host Dubbo Rhinos in the other round one contest while CSU has the bye.
Central West Rugby Union CEO Jarrod Simpson said that it's always great to have blockbuster games getting the season underway.
"We try and get those sorts of games going early because they are looked forward to by a lot of people," he said.
We try and get those sorts of games going early because they are looked forward to by a lot of people- Cebtral West Rugby CEO Jarrod Simpson
"We're lucky enough to be able to do that in round one, because there are limitations on what you can do in a six-team draw so it's great to be able to do that."
Simpson said that there were a couple of considerations to be made for the draw but the draws came together relatively smoothly.
"Some clubs have requests. It's Orange City's 50th year, so they've got a request to play their derby with Orange Emus during their reunion.
"Those are the sort of things you must make sure happens," he said.
"Cowra has a Shute Shield game between Norths and Eastwood so they need to be hosting on those days.
"Dubbo, due to council doing restorative work on their ground, means they can't be at home for their first round.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.