The collision of a cyclist with a wild pig somehow ended with a charity bike race earlier this month which raised $1360 for Eugowra flood victims.
The unofficial Wyangala Dam charity push bike challenge has been run three times now over the last 28 years and each time has happened spontaneously and raised money for charities.
Wyangala identity, Damien Flannery, said he had been having a beer at the Wyangala Country Club when the story about the pig and bike rider came up.
This prompted a further discussion about the previous charity bike rides from Wyangala to Darby's Falls, the first of which Damien completed over 28 years ago.
It was then that the challenge was issued to local shearers and concreters to ride the course again, Wyangala Dam to Darby's Falls, 20 km away and nearly all uphill, all in the name of charity.
Two riders stepped forward to take it on, 19 year old shearer, Harlee Simms, and local 40 year old identity, Russell Forbes.
Both were given handicaps to take into account the difference in age between them and they set off on Saturday, February 4 with great gusto from the Wyangala Country Club, across the bridge wall and then onto the almost all up hill climb to Darby's Falls.
Harlee completed the course in one hour and one minute, very commendable as he was riding an ungeared bike. Russell's time was an hour and 15 minutes.
Local residents followed both riders and cheered them on the whole distance, then returned for refreshment at the Wyangala Country Club at the completion of the ride.
Thankfully no wild pigs were encountered in 2023.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.