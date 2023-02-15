Council asked to support preservation bid for old hospital buildings

Cowra Shire Council is being asked to support a call to preserve the old Cowra Hospital.
Local man, Philip Rhoades, is calling on Council to pass a resolution to preserve the old hospital for the re-use of its major buildings for community medical facilities.
Mr Rhoades has written to councillors asking for a formal Council resolution to support him in gaining Interim Heritage Orders to protect the old hospital.
In his letter Mr Rhoades said of the buildings that he believed them to be, "of significant heritage and other value" and that he wanted the Interim Heritage Order to remove any "immediate threat of demolition until a thorough study of its heritage value can be carried out."
"I believe there are many useful community health projects that could make use of the buildings and floor space of the old Cowra Hospital.
Mr Rhoades said his own number one project would be to use the old buildings for the creation of a BioMedical Research (Brain Scanning) facility for his non-profit organisation, the Neural Archives Foundation (NAF).
In his letter to Councilors Mr Rhoades stated, "The minimum cost of a building construction across the road from the old Cowra Hospital on my own property for the facility is about $3m and the cost of a 7 Tesla MRI machine is about $10m, so saving the cost of the construction of the building is a not-insignificant amount. I intend for the cost of the MRI machine to be covered by donations (in kind and otherwise) to the NAF from progressive tech companies such as Atlassian.
"The value of having an MRI machine and BioMedical Research facility in Cowra should not be underestimated - there are many valuable spin-off effects for the local community and it is not just limited to the value of having a National-level research facility which creates significant local education and professional possibilities. Of course, having a local MRI research facility would also allow for routine medical MRIs to be performed locally instead of people needing to travel to Orange or Bathurst or even further away." Mr Rhoades concluded.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
