We could see the storm clouds but they didn't come any closer on Thursday.
Although there were reports of up to 50mm of rain between Cowra and Canowindra the story that hit Dubbo and to a lesser extent Orange on Thursday skirted Cowra.
In Orange horizontal hail cracked windows and winds tore down trees but the city emerged relatively unscathed from Thursday evening's storm.
The colour city received 11 milimetres in the 24 hours to Friday morning with heavy rainfall and hail hitting between 6.30 and 7.30pm Thursday.
Earlier that afternoon Dubbo was hit with a storm that left more than 10,000 people without power. In fact, flash flooding was so bad that an Orange rescue team was sent north to help.
Orange City SES Unit Commander Rob Stevens said Orange had gotten through unscathed aside from some hail.
"It was predominately damaged roofs and trees down," he said.
"The hail was coming in horizontally and managed to smash out the front windows of one house we attended. Even a couple of hours after the event there was still a foot of hail out the front."
Mr Stevens said one flood rescue team had been dispatched to Dubbo alongside emergency services from around the Central West to help.
"We also sent a flood rescue team up to Dubbo with the storm that went though up there," he said.
"By the time we got up there it had generated 250 incidents or thereabouts. It had engaged every emergency service in Dubbo and drawn in from every town a couple of hours away."
In Dubbo, the multi-cell thunderstorm generated about 10,000 lightning strikes, hail and a deluge of rain.
Weatherzone Meteorologist James Rout said more than 20 millimetres of rain was recorded at the official gauge at Dubbo in two hours on February 9, taking it from 1.4 millimetres at 5.37pm to 10 millimetres at 5.51pm and over 20 millimetres by 8pm.
Some locals, however, reported more than 60 millimetres recorded in a short space of time during the storm while Sam Fitzgerald, the general manager at Dubbo Turf Club, said the track received somewhere between 70 and 80 millimetres.
"In about 14 minutes [from 5.37pm], about 8.5 millimetres of rain fell on Dubbo, which is fairly high. Then it was a steady accumulation of rain - that's at the Dubbo Airport weather station," Mr Rout said.
Wind gusts were intense, reaching 100 kilometres per hour between around 5.30pm and 5.40pm.
"This meets the criteria for a severe thunderstorm - that can knock over trees and cause some damage to buildings," Mr Rout said.
More than 10,000 lightning strikes were recorded within 10 kilometres of Dubbo from around 3pm and up until 8pm, with the most intense lightning strikes occurring around 5pm to 6pm. The number was higher the further you draw the radius, with a massive 100,000 lightning strikes recorded in the skies within a 50-kilometre radius of Dubbo.
Mr Rout said though the storm above Dubbo was "very severe", it did not meet the criteria for a supercell storm.
"With the supercell you need the right kind of wind pattern - the winds need to rotate with height to get the supercell," he said. "It looks like there were supercells further north, around Lightning Ridge, and it's possible that there were supercells passing, but by the time they were on Dubbo they'd all merged into a big multi storm cell."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
