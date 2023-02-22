1 Lachlan Street. Former Great Western Hotel. In 1831, a shoemaker, John Copson of London arrived in Coura Rocks and erected a small hut on government land. He then purchased the land [between Vaux and Kendal Streets] and erected a weatherboard structure. In 1878 it provided accommodation for the construction workers on the second Catholic Church building and in 1883 re-opened as a hotel under the licensee W. Howey. Patrick Hough purchased the premises in 1890 and Sarah Farrar became the proprietress in 1896. The hotel ceased trading in 1924 and in June 1928 Sarah Farrar passed the property to her sons, J.J. and M.P. Farrar and it was sold to H.H.S & H.R. Francis for £375. In 1941 Elizabeth Frances Foster purchased the property and enclosed the weatherboard verandah with red brick and louvre windows. It was then converted for use as flats.