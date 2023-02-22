Cowra's Prisoner of War Camp site ruins, the Cowra Rail Bridge and Cowra Railway station are all obvious inclusions on the State Heritage Register.
But there are many other extraordinary relics of history littered across Cowra Shire, often hiding in plain sight like an old pub site which is now used as a block of flats.
The Cowra Guardian has compiled a comprehensive list of what - and where - sourced from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment Heritage database.
The more than 40 locations below are categorised into historic buildings, farmhouses, landmarks, churches, pubs and private residences.
All are recognised as historic under official registries. Some feature on the NSW State Heritage Register and others on the Cowra Local Environmental Plan.
Historic churches of Cowra
