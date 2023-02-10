Cowra Guardian

Placement begins in Parkes for first student doctors from School of Rural Medicine at Charles Sturt University

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated February 10 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:28pm
Oscar Ricardo from Walgett, clinical director for Lachlan Dr Damien Limberger, Lachlan Health Service manager Rach Ellem, Jessica Skelly from Crookwell, Adish Yapa from Broken Hill, Miranda Eyb of Cudal, Dr Kerrie Stewart and Chloe Johnston from Mittagong. Picture by Christine Little

The first student doctors from Charles Sturt University in Orange have started their placements in rural locations, with five of them based out of Parkes for the next three years and visiting other hospitals including Cowra.

