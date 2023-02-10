Wyangala Country Club have been successful in receiving some potentially life-saving funds, to the value of $2,450 to purchase a defibrillator through the Regional NSW Community Grant.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the purchase of a defibrillator for Wyangala Country Club could save a life.
"In a life-threatening sudden cardiac arrest every second counts, and bystanders play a vital role because the chance of surviving a cardiac arrest decreases by 10 per cent every minute that passes without defibrillation," Ms Cooke said.
"The availability of this defibrillator means that the patrons of Wyangala Country Club and locals can enjoy the use of facilities with additional peace of mind regarding their wellbeing."
President of the Wyangala Country Club, Mr David Morgan said that the club is very grateful to the NSW Government for the funding of a defibrillator for the village.
"This life saving equipment is invaluable," Mr Morgan said.
"The club also acknowledges the significant grant support the NSW Government has provided to the local community to improve facilities at the Oval, for much-needed equipment to maintain and upgrade club facilities and for rebates during Covid. The Government support for small regional villages is very much needed and welcomed by the Wyangala community."
