Funding a life saver for Wyangala Country Club

By Newsroom
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:43pm
Wyangala Country Club have been successful in receiving some potentially life-saving funds, to the value of $2,450 to purchase a defibrillator through the Regional NSW Community Grant.

