Predicted storm keeps veterans off the Cowra Golf Course

With a weather forecast predicting rain and possible thunder and lightning for the morning of Thursday, Fedbruary 9 only 34 Veteran Golfers had the resolve to commit to play their nine hole stableford event.
With play commencing from the first tee, only the entrants who hit off before 9.00am were affected by rain for a short time, with all players going on to enjoy good playing conditions.
Confirming the good playing conditions, all the prize winners in the Veterans Event played to, or better than handicap. Ray Kelly produced the excellent score of 23 Points for the nine holes to win the event, just one point clear of the runner up, Mark Rush, who went on to win the Pro Comp 18 hole event.
All the Veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
23 Ray Kelly (22).
22 Mark Rush (16).
20 Terry Winwood-Smith (11).
19 Rod Haug (25).
19 Warwick Spence (20).
19 Alfonso Mekisis (16).
19 John Van Huizen (17).
18 Ken Harcombe (8).
18 Michael Prescott (6)*.
*On a count back from other players.
The above prize winners will their 18 Hole handicap reduced by 3, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, had 32 competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Mark Rush played steady golf to complete the 18 Holes with 39 Stableford points, followed by Michael Prescott and Terry Winwood-Smith both on 38 points with the order of merit decided on a count back.
Congratulations go to the top 4 prize winners:
1st Mark Rush 39 (Points)
2nd Michael Prescott 38
3rd Terry Winwood-Smith 38
4th Donny Sproh 36.
The above prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Warwick Spence 36, Tom Perfect 36, Ray.Salisbury 35, Andrew Buchmann 35, Mark Stirling 34.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
Ken Harcombe was a star winning both Nearest the Pin prizes, and only missing a hole in one on the 7th hole being as close as 13cm from sinking his tee shot.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by Ken Harcombe 13cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Ken Harcombe 204cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.