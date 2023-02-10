Cowra Guardian

Predicted storm keeps veterans off the Cowra Golf Course

By Lester Black
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:26pm
With a weather forecast predicting rain and possible thunder and lightning for the morning of Thursday, Fedbruary 9 only 34 Veteran Golfers had the resolve to commit to play their nine hole stableford event.

