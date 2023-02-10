Cowra Guardian
Luke Samouel Simon, 57, did not appear before Bathurst Local Court after being charged with murder

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:15pm
Man remains in custody following Central West murder allegations

A MAN who allegedly killed a person in Oberon on Thursday morning has had his case mentioned in court.

