GONE in 24 hours - such is the lure of competing at the fastest track in Australia that within a day of entries opening for the 2023 Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters, the fields were at capacity.
It means come March 4, the Bathurst Showground is set to stage more than 12 hours of racing involving riders from right across Australia.
Given the event only made its return to the racing calendar 12 months ago following a four-year hiatus, it's evidence that the reputation of the Bathurst Showground is as strong as ever.
"Bathurst, everyone gets excited about it. We all recognise the track is something special to everybody," Panorama Motorcycle Club's Wade Carter said.
"All of the classes were full within 24 hours.
"Northern Territory has the Finke Desert Race, Victoria has the Hattah Desert race from a motorcycle perspective, and New South Wales has the Bathurst long track for events that just explode. Within 24 hours it's gone."
Last year when Bathurst staged the long track event for the first time in four years, more than 200 riders tested their skills at the Showground.
The event was awarded Motorcycling New South Wales' community club event of the year award.
This year, as Carter explains, the event will be even bigger with more riders attending and more races on the program.
"We're at capacity, we've got 13 more races and one extra class than we had last year," he said.
"So we have 248 solo riders plus 17 outfits which are sidecars, but they can enter three or four different classes and some of the riders are actually in five classes.
"From an entry point of view, there are over 350.
"We've got guys entered from Townsville again, South Australia and Victoria and another lot from Western Australia, so they're coming from everywhere, Northern Territory is the only place we've got no-one from."
Carter says it is a number of factors that combine to make the event so popular, but topping the list is the Bathurst Showground track.
"It's the fastest long track in the country," he said.
"The size, the shape and the surface of the track is one thing, the lighting it has, a lot of the big ex-trotting tracks don't have lighting.
"Being close to the the river the track holds condition because it holds temperature pretty well and that it's in a larger, established regional city means there is plenty of accommodation and restaurants.
"The pits are all indoors, so they're in the shade ... nowhere else is like that in the country."
While waiting to confirm the identity of "big name riders" who will be racing, Carter said there is a strong contingent from the Central West.
He's tipping they will prove more than competitive as well and build on 2022's success when Graham Cheney (Canobolas), Ben Grabham (Bathurst), Cameron Dunker (Forbes) and Beau Bailey (Cowra) were class winners.
"Because Woodstock is probably the fastest regular long track in the state, it really lends itself well to being a breeder for the Bathurst guys, Cowra and Blayney too," Carter said.
"So our local guys are used to the bigger, faster tracks whereas say the coastal guys are used to a lot of the smaller stuff and same with the Queensland guys."
The packed grids, packed schedule and quality fields across the classes means that Carter is also expecting to see a bumper crowd attend the event.
He says it is one with a real "party atmosphere".
"Even people that aren't real motor sport bike fans, people you've not seen at a race before, they are here in the early hours of the morning and set up," he said.
"Like last year we had 2,000 spectators and we've tried to make it as family friendly as possible."
