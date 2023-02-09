PolAir used to locate juveniles in Cowra allegedly involved in Riverina break in

Three young boys have been arrested in Cowra and charged with alleged break and enter, steal, and traffic offences earlier this week.
Police say after an alleged break and enter and car thefts from a Wagga address the three made their way to Young before then driving to Cowra where they were arrested.
The arrests occurred following a series of alleged events which started, police said, about 10pm on Monday, February 6, 2023, when police received a report of a break and enter at a home on Ah Ket Avenue, in the Wagga Wagga suburb of Lloyd.
A BMW and Hyundai were allegedly stolen from the address.
About 7.30am on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, officers attached to Riverina Police District, sighted the vehicles in the Young CBD where police say they attempted to stop the cars.
When they failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated.
Police said the pursuit was terminated a short time later due to the dangerous manner of driving.
With the assistance of PolAir, the two vehicles were located on Darling Avenue, Cowra later the same day.
Three teenage boys - two aged 14 and one aged 17 - were subsequently arrested in a nearby property and taken to Cowra Police Station.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; police pursuit; drive recklessly/furiously; never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
A 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence; dishonestly obtain property by deception and; be carried in conveyance taken without consent.
Another 14-year-old boy was charged with breach of bail.
All three boys were refused bail and appeared before a Children's court yesterday (Wednesday 8 February 2023).
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
