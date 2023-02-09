Snakes make themselves at home in Cowra businesses

Snakes can be anywhere including commercial buildings in the heart of Cowra.
Cowra Snake Catcher, Luke Sellenthin, has been called to remove two snakes from CBD premises in the past week.
The first was from the LiveBetter Community Services office in Kendal Street.
It took Luke several visits to to finally locate the snake in a bag of soft toys under a desk.
He said it appeared the snake had gained access through a gap under the back door of the premises.
The second snake was another Eastern Brown about 60 centimetres in length found under computer towers at Cowra Diagnostic Imaging also in Kendal Street.
Luke will be returning to the Cowra LiveBetter Office on the weekend to check out further reports of another snake which he says indicates the snake caught earlier could have had a breeding mate.
He advised all property owners who have gaps under external doors to install a weather strip to reduce access for snakes.
Both snakes were safely relocated in remote areas where they wouldn't pose a risk to people or pets.
If you have a problem with snakes contact Luke on 0423480612.
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.