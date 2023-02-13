Court concedes behaviour towards Cowra offender was 'despicable'

A 39 year-old Cowra woman has been placed on two 12 months Community Correction Orders and fined $600 after appearing in the Local Court on February 8, 2022
Sheridan Grace WIlliams, Darling Avenue appeared before magistrate Don McLennan pleading guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order and destroy or damage property.
Williams, through her solicitor, made full admissions to the offences with her solicitor telling the court "words were exchanged and against her better judgement she slapped one of the victims".
"She's deeply embarrassed by the situation," her solicitor said.
Sentencing Sheridan Mr McLennan told her "you went there knowing you were prohibited from going there".
"The behaviour towards you were pretty despicable as well," he conceded during sentencing before adding "if you keep breaching you'll get a full time custodial sentence".
According to police documents tabled in court Williams was at a Cowra address on Wednesday, November 23 to look at puppies when an argument broke out between two people.
Police said when Williams attempted to intervene one of the people became offensive towards her.
Williams, police said, retaliated by slapping the person who then spat in her face.
When police arrived Williams said to them "you've got to get me away from here, I'm not allowed to be here".
Police inquiries revealed two enforceable AVOs had been taken out against Williams by two people at the address with a condition that she not come within 50 metres of the address.
