Cowra Guardian

Cowra woman fined $600 and placed on Community Correction Orders

February 14 2023 - 8:00am
Court concedes behaviour towards Cowra offender was 'despicable'

A 39 year-old Cowra woman has been placed on two 12 months Community Correction Orders and fined $600 after appearing in the Local Court on February 8, 2022

