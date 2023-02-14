Cowra Guardian

Cowra woman charged with possessing and using a taser during argument

February 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender tasered herself with weapon she thought was a flashlight

Naomi Pratt's solicitor told Cowra Local Court her client didn't know she had a taser, which was disguised as a flashlight, until she tasered herself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.