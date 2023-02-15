A Cowra man has been sentenced to prison for at least 12 months after pleading guilty to five charges of failing to comply with his reporting obligations.
Lincoln Edward Davis, 30, of Redfern Street, was sentenced in Cowra Local Court on February 8 to a 18 months jail with a non parole period of 12 months for the charges.
Davis' sentence was backdated to July 21, 2022 making him eligible for parole on July 20 this year.
Davis' solicitor Mr Ringbauer told the court his client had failed to disclose to police about a new email addresses, a club membership and app usage, but after he was arrested on separate charges, he was cooperative with police.
Magistrate Don McLennan read through Davis' court history and noted he had reported to police about changes 15 times previously, which indicated he knew his obligations.
According to police documents tendered in court, Davis had reported to police annually, and had his last annual report to Cowra Police Station on March 7, 2022.
While there, police gave him a form reminding him of his reporting obligations which required him to update police if he changed address, joined any clubs, got a new email address and any user names he used in social media sites and chat rooms.
At 7am on Thursday, August 21, 2022, the Australian Federal Police searched Davis' house under a warrant.
When the NSW police arrived shortly after, AFP officers were interviewing Davis on separate matters.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed Davis admitted he had been using social media sites Facebook and Kik, and had not disclosed to police his new user names in the required time period.
He also admitted to police he had been carrying out renovation jobs in Parkes and had not disclosed this as required.
Police said they found a membership card to a club in Dubbo that Davis had not disclosed to police, and became aware of a second email address which he was using and had not disclosed.
Davis was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station where he participated in an interview admitting to the offences but claiming he had put disclosing the work and opening the accounts on the "backburner".
Davis told police he didn't disclose his membership to the Dubbo club as he didn't think it had been necessary.
