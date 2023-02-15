Cowra Guardian

Failing to report lands Cowra man in jail for 18 months

February 15 2023 - 2:30pm
A Cowra man has been sentenced to prison for at least 12 months after pleading guilty to five charges of failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

Local News

