Never licenced Cowra driver fined $1400 and banned from holding a licence

A Cowra man charged with driving despite never holding a licence failed to appear to answer the charge in the Local Court on February 8.
Brett Binder, 49, was also charged with being a special category driver and driving with a special range PCA.
Binder, of Smith Street, Cowra was fined $600 for the licence offence and $800 for the special range PCA offence.
Dealing with the matter in Binder's absence Magistrate Don McLennan also disqualified him for driving for three months and ordered he install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for 12 months at the end of his disqualification.
Binder was charged, according to police documents tabled in court, after being stopped on Redfern Street for random breath testing after police noticed there were no front or rear number plates on his vehicle.
He told police the vehicle was unregistered and that he had drunk two alcohol drinks in less than five minutes prior to being stopped.
When asked for his licence Binder told police he had never held one.
A breath analysis revealed Binder had been driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.04.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.