Cowra man fails to appear and answer charges

February 17 2023 - 8:00am
Never licenced Cowra driver fined $1400 and banned from holding a licence

A Cowra man charged with driving despite never holding a licence failed to appear to answer the charge in the Local Court on February 8.

