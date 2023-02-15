Cowra Guardian

$900 fine and $75 compensation order made in Cowra Local Court

February 16 2023 - 8:00am
Cowra man fined $900 for dishonesty offence

After failing to appear and answer a charge of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception Sean Ovington was fined $900 in Cowra Local Court.

