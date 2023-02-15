Cowra man fined $900 for dishonesty offence

After failing to appear and answer a charge of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception Sean Ovington was fined $900 in Cowra Local Court.
Ovington, 24, was due to appear before magistrate Don McLennan to answer the charge on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Mr McLennan dealt with the matter in Ovington's absence, fining him and ordering he pay $75 in compensation to his victim who had attempted to purchase a bulk bundle of PS2 games from him on a social media trading site.
Police documents revealed Ovington, of Brisbane Street, Cowra, had multiple conversations with his victim via text message prior to the sale of the items but had proven difficult to contact after payment.
Police said when Ovington did speak to the victim he claimed he had been bashed during which his money had been taken.
Ovington also asked for more money for postage of the games but was told by the victim no further payment would be made unless Ovington produced a receipt from Australia Post to prove the games had been posted.
The victim never received the games.
