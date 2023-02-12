Former Cowra man jailed for sending threatening text message

Grant Synnerdahl was jailed for 12 months even though his solicitor argued he didn't have the means to carry out a threat he made to harm, Cowra Local Court heard on Thursday.
Synnerdahl's solicitor told magistrate Don McLennan her client was on Centrelink payments and didn't know anyone who could carry out the threat he had made via text.
Despite a plea for leniency Synnerdahl was jailed for 12 months with a non-parole period eight months when he was sentenced in the Local Court charged with stalk/intimidate.
Synnerdahl plead guilty to the offence when he appeared the previous day.
The matter continued on Thursday after Mr McLennan adjourned the case to allow him to consider penalty overnight.
He adjourned after hearing Synnerdahl had a history of offences against the same victim dating back to 2015.
Now living in Albion Park, Synnerdahl was charging after sending a voice mail which was converted to text message to his victim on November 16 last year
Police documents tendered to the court revealed Synnerdahl said in the message "...I'm going to pay someone to come around and cave your head in".
"It's an idle threat," Synnerdahl's solicitor told the court.
"You have a history of violence," Mr McLennan said during sentencing.
"Whether you could pay (for the threat to be carried out) is not a matter for the court.
"You need to do something about this kind of behaviour, it is not acceptable to the community and I am not satisfied a sentence other than a full time custodial one is appropriate," Mr McLennan told Synnerdahl.
After being contacted by Cowra Police and told to present himself to his nearest police station Synnerdahl refused to be interviewed or to listen to the voice message.
He will be eligible for parole on October 8 this year.
