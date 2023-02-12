Cowra Guardian

Court told man jailed for 12 months didn't have the means to carry through with threat

Updated February 13 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
Former Cowra man jailed for sending threatening text message

Grant Synnerdahl was jailed for 12 months even though his solicitor argued he didn't have the means to carry out a threat he made to harm, Cowra Local Court heard on Thursday.

