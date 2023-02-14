Cowra Guardian

Gooloogong man returns 0.268 alcohol reading

February 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Drink driver had a reading of 0.268

A Gooloogong man will be off the road for eight months after pleading guilty to drink driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.268 when he came before Cowra Local Court to answer the charge.

