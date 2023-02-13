Cowra Guardian

Cowra man charged with breaching Order after being told not to return

February 13 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Cowra man has been sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order for breaching the conditions of an AVO when he came before Cowra Local Court to answer the charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.