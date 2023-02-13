A Cowra man has been sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order for breaching the conditions of an AVO when he came before Cowra Local Court to answer the charges.
Jacob Davis, 26, of Argoon Street plead guilty to the charges on February 8.
Davis' solicitor said it seems Davis is still heavily reliant on his victim telling the court he suffered a health episode and contacted the victim, believing they were the only one who could help.
He asked the court to give Davis one final opportunity due to him needing help.
Magistrate Don McLennan told Davis he understands what his solicitor is telling him, but it is not the victim's role to help Davis with his health.
Mr McLennan said there is going to be a point in breaching AVOs that will eventually end in a custodial sentence for Davis.
He told Davis if he breached the AVO again, he would end up in full time custody.
According to police documents tendered in court, Davis was at the victim's residence on Saturday, January 7, 2023, where he was spoken to by police.
Davis was told not to return to the victim's residence or have any contact. He was then taken for a mental health assessment.
Around 3pm on Sunday, January 8 Davis visited the victim's residence and again spoke with the victim.
At 8pm on the same night, the victim's house mate returned home and a verbal argument broke out between Davis and the house mate about why Davis was there.
Davis was asked to leave repeatedly, before the victim became involved.
Both the victim and housemate asked Davis to leave, with the victim putting Davis' items by the door.
The house mate left for a short period of time, returning at 10:30pm that night, and called the police as Davis was still there.
The police arrived at 12:15am, on January 9, 2023 and saw Davis leaving the residence, before they spoke with the victim.
Police were informed that Davis had been there all night.
Police spoke with Davis and arrested him for breaching the conditions of his AVO,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.