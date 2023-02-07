The RSPCA have confirmed they are investigating a complaint of alleged animal cruelty involving horses on a property at Gooloogong.
It has been alleged the horses have been abandoned and a number of them are in various stages of malnutrition, being kept in yards without shelter, a paddock without shelter and with no worming, dental or hoof care.
Complaints in relation to the care and condition of the horses are believed to have been lodged with the RSPCA on a number of occasions dating back to 2018/19.
