RSPCA confirms investigation into animal cruelty complaint at Gooloogong

Updated February 8 2023 - 11:09am, first published 9:48am
The RSPCA have confirmed they are investigating a complaint of alleged animal cruelty involving horses on a property at Gooloogong.

