The Cowra Golf Club will again host a PGA Pro-Am in 2023 with the Adidas PGA Pro-am Series in April.
The Pro-Am will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16 with a minimum purse of $30,000.
After a lay off for quite a few years it will be returning as part of the Adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.
"Mr Marc Eisenhauer stated that the Club and the Town of Cowra are looking forward to welcoming professional golfers and their partners for the weekend and trust that they will enjoy the golf course and the hospitality that we will offer"
A feeder tour for the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, the Adidas PGA Pro-Am Series hosts tournaments all across Australia and New Zealand with close to 200 events run at local golf clubs.
Many of the household names in Australian Golf commenced their playing careers through these circuits and still return to support their local events. History shows our next golfing superstar will likely have built his playing experience through events on the Adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.
A pro-am is a professional golf tournament fully sanctioned by the PGA of Australia. Whilst the Professionals play in groups alongside the amateurs, they play for their own prize purse and are competing against the other Professionals.
Entries will open in the coming weeks for amateurs, with entry forms available from www.cowragolfclub.com.au or from the Golf Club. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
