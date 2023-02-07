Scams and cons have taken off on social media, with many targeting social media buyers and sellers.
Fraudsters have taken to copying legitimate ads, using photos and details to add extra authenticity, and attempting to sell objects that they don't own or don't even exist. Once payment is received, they simply block the buyer from contacting them or following up.
Even sellers aren't immune from being targeted, with con artists posing as buyers and requesting favours like needing help to pay a third-party, or money for transport costs on the promise that sellers will be reimbursed when the buyer arrives to pick up the item.
One woman reported seeing over 30 fraudulent responses to an ad she had posted, while another closed the ad entirely after becoming fed up.
Warnings have particularly gone out regarding PayID, with fraudsters asking to pay - or asking for payment - using the service and then sending a fake link to steal personal data.
In 2022, Australians lost $260,000 to PayID impersonation scams.
Online rental listings are another popular target, as demand continues to rise and those looking for homes become quick to act on any potential home.
Scammers will pose as a property owner or landlord and post a fake copy of a genuine ad, or even a property that isn't up for rent at all. When a tenant shows interest, the scammers make excuses as to why you cannot inspect the property but ask for bond or rent payments in advance.
Once again, once the payment is made, the fraudsters close their social media accounts or block the target before they can follow up.
Scammers target those in desperate need, and play to it in order to trick people into acting incautiously.
ACCC Deputy Commissioner Delia Rickard advised renters to ensure they see a property in person before making any payments, and speak to property managers over the phone or in person rather than via email.
More information and reporting options can be found at the Scamwatch website.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
