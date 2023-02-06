Police are on site at Dubbo Regional Airport after two vehicles were driven through the front doors of the terminal.
Police were working with staff at the airport on Tuesday morning following the incident.
Flights are not impacted but anyone needing to access the airport is being asked to use the alternate entry.
Dubbo Regional Council released a statement on Tuesday morning confirming operations were continuing at the airport but details around the vehicles and the incident remain unconfirmed.
Police have been contacted for comment.
Also making news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.