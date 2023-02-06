LYNDA-June Coe hopes to be the next Indigenous voice for NSW.
The proud Wiradyuri and Badu Island woman, who grew up in Cowra and now resides in Bathurst, is running for the NSW Legislative Council as a candidate for the Greens.
She is a former secondary teacher and is currently a sessional academic at Macquarie University, where she is undertaking a PhD exploring Indigenous resurgence in NSW, while also working part-time as the family wellbeing and campaign manager for the Dhadjowa Foundation.
Ms Coe is also a passionate Aboriginal rights activist, and that desire to create equality and eliminate disadvantage for Aboriginal people was a key reason behind her decision to stand for election.
"Our communities are the most porous and disadvantaged in the state, if not the country as well, and it's at that position, in terms of our disadvantage, which has propelled me to stand at this upcoming state election," she said.
In her lifetime, she said she has seen governments take "two steps forward and three steps back".
She wants to see a more diverse government that accurately represents the people it serves, with Aboriginal people in particular having a strong voice. "At this point in time, we see a real lack of diversity in NSW Parliament, in both the upper and lower house," Ms Coe said.
Also making news
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.