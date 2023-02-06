Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Crews currently at Lachlan Valley Way Fire

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Rural Fire Service crews from Gooloogong, a crew from Waugoola and Canobolas plus a water tanker from Canobolas are currently at the scene of a grass fire on the Lachlan Valley Way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.