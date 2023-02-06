Two Rural Fire Service crews from Gooloogong, a crew from Waugoola and Canobolas plus a water tanker from Canobolas are currently at the scene of a grass fire on the Lachlan Valley Way.
The crews, and Cowra Police, were called to the fire about 3pm today, Monday, February 6.
The fire started alongside the Lachlan Valley Way about 10kms from Cowra on the road to Goologong.
Smoke was still causing a hazard about 3.30pm today but the Lachlan Valley Way remained open in both directions.
Motorists are asked to take extra care if using the Lachlan Valley Way this afternoon.
The NSW Rural Fire Service listed the fire as "under control" on the Fires Near Me App at 3.51pm.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
