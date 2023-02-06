Cowra Guardian

Grant for resurfacing of Cowra Tennis Club courts

By Newsroom
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:18pm
Cowra Tennis Club serving up new playing surface

The community of Cowra will soon see the courts at Cowra Tennis Club revitalised thanks to successful funding of $95,001 through Round Five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

