Cowra Tennis Club serving up new playing surface

The community of Cowra will soon see the courts at Cowra Tennis Club revitalised thanks to successful funding of $95,001 through Round Five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said it is great to know that courts Four and Five at the Cowra Tennis Club will be resurfaced, breathing new life into the courts.
"With these improvements helping to support our up-and-coming athletes and encourage an ongoing active and healthy lifestyle for all ages," Ms Cooke said.
"Whilst the club has done an amazing job in cleaning three of the ten courts, the remaining courts require more work to return to a condition allowing for community use."
Cowra Tennis Club Director Helen Garratt said they are very grateful for the funding which will allow the Club to return to its full capacity and allow their members to enjoy a game or two on a safe playing surface.
"Currently we have only 4 courts available to use and with the new courts plus being able to repair others, we will be back to a 10-court facility enabling us to conduct tournaments and local competitions where we do require all of our courts to be available," Ms Garratt said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.