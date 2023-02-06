Cowra Guardian

Harry McDonald's 65 spearheads Lachlan Council win for Forbes

By Newsroom
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:04pm
Harry McDonald top scored for Forbes in his side's win over the combined Cowra/West Wyalong side. Photo supplied

Former Cowra cricketer Harry McDonald proved a thorn in the side of the combined Cowra/West Wyalong side on Sunday during the return of representative junior cricket in Cowra.

Local News

