Former Cowra cricketer Harry McDonald proved a thorn in the side of the combined Cowra/West Wyalong side on Sunday during the return of representative junior cricket in Cowra.
Playing for Forbes in the Lachlan Cricket Council 14s inter town competition McDonald top scored with a game high 65.
The combined Cowra/West Wyalong team hosting the reigning premiers Forbes in perfect conditions at Cowra's Holman Oval with McDonald setting up the win for Forbes with a game high 65 runs opening the batting which enabled his team to post what was to be a winning score of 147 in the morning session.
After winning the toss and electing to bat Harry top scored for the visitors with 65.
The opening partnership with Luke Beasley 12 yielded 59 runs before Luke was run out.
A further partnership of 48 with number 3 Mac Glasson 20 and solid contributions from Marcus Hardy, 14, enabled Forbes to post 147 all out from 39.5 overs.
Sunday's game was McDonald's second half century in as many games for Forbes in this competition after his unbeaten 50 not out and retired setting up the win against Parkes earlier in the season.
Bowling figures for Cowra/WW were Josh Penhall 1/27, Clayton Duclos 2/18, Nate Gunn 1/26, Max Douglas 2/32, L McClintok 1/7 and C Arnott 1/8.
In reply Cowra/WW were never in the match after losing two wickets in just the second over of their innings.
The wickets continued to tumble and soon the hosts were 7 for 10 off just five overs.
Spinner Cayden Metzling produced a dazzling display of spin bowling claiming 5 of the first 7 wickets to fall, ending up with career best figures of 5/9 off four overs.
Forbes bowlers bowled tight and took all there chances in the field including the runout of Nate Gunn.
A mini fight back from the hosts ensured they put on a few more runs late with Canowindra's Campbell Arnott facing up to the Forbes bowlers and staying in the middle longer than his team mates did.
In the end the hosts could only manage 21 runs with McClintock top scoring with five.
Forbes only used four bowlers in the end with Cowra/WW managing to last just 12 overs in the middle.
Dempsey O'Connell 2/7 off 4, Cayden Metzling 5/9 off 4, Max Hazell 1/2 off 2, Marcus Hardy 1/1 off 2.
A strong win for Forbes set up by a good batting performance from Gooloogong's Harry McDonald and a disciplined bowling and fielding effort by the Forbes boys.
Next weeks matches see Cowra/ WW travel to Parkes whilst the ladder leaders Forbes host Condobolin on turf in Forbes.
